Track ad conversions across every device,
platform, and channel.
You have a website and an app, and you advertise both of them. But how accurate is your cross-platform measurement? With Universal Ads from Branch, you can finally optimize campaign performance and track your full return on investment in one place, using data from every channel and platform.
See the full value of your customers by unifying touchpoints across every platform and channel.
Improve your campaign optimization by discovering up to 30% more attributed conversions.
Power seamless customer experiences with links that just work. Thousands of top brands trust Branch to handle every edge case.
Customer journeys are no longer simple. Complicated, cross-platform experiences are now perfectly normal, and your attribution tool needs to keep up.
The engine behind Universal Ads is People-Based Attribution, a state-of-the-art identity network that stitches together fragmented touchpoints across channels.
With People-Based Attribution, complex conversions that legacy systems miss (or worse, put into the wrong bucket) now show up where they belong. This means 30% more data to optimize your campaigns and maximize ROI.
See cumulative revenue from users across both web and app.
Track existing app users who see a web ad and then purchase in the app, even if they didn't click.
After a user installs your app and purchases, attribute the revenue to the web ad that drove the install.
Using a niche publisher to reach a specific audience? Want to try out that ad network with a unique new segmentation algorithm? No problem! Branch Universal Ads has a pre-configured integration ready and waiting.
Interested in becoming a Universal Ads network partner?
Branch is a Facebook Mobile Measurement Partner. This means Universal Ads will give you full insight into your ROI from Facebook ads.
The world’s top brands have used Branch to power best-in-class customer journeys for years. Now, Universal Ads brings the same magic to paid acquisition: you can attribute app installs more accurately than ever before, and give those new users a flawless experience that will keep them coming back—over, and over, and over.
Double conversion rates by taking new users straight to the specific product or content featured in your ad after installing.
Built-in support for Universal Links and Android App Links means you can run app engagement campaigns to your existing users.
Branch supports links for email, sharing, social, and more. No need to implement different tools for each channel.
Pre-built, turnkey integrations with popular services.
Powerful, robust APIs to retrieve data in bulk for warehousing and custom integrations.
Real-time event callbacks for any purpose.