Customer journeys are no longer simple. Complicated, cross-platform experiences are now perfectly normal, and your attribution tool needs to keep up.

The engine behind Universal Ads is People-Based Attribution, a state-of-the-art identity network that stitches together fragmented touchpoints across channels.

With People-Based Attribution, complex conversions that legacy systems miss (or worse, put into the wrong bucket) now show up where they belong. This means 30% more data to optimize your campaigns and maximize ROI.

Learn more about People-Based Attribution